'Grand Theft Auto VI' Rumors: Former President Drops Hints for Next Title

Facebook/grandtheftautoV A promo poster for "Grand Theft Auto Online"

The former head of Rockstar may have just given a slight hint as to how massive the map of the next "Grand Theft Auto" game will be. Even though Rockstar is currently busy as it attempts to add the finishing touches to its highly anticipated upcoming title, "Red Dead Redemption 2," the former employer suggested that the developers are already well underway in creating "Grand Theft Auto VI."

According to reports, the former president of Rockstar, Leslie Benzies, stated that the main focus of the video game developers for "Grand Theft Auto VI" is to have a massive in-game world that will include all the areas and cities from the previous titles. As "Grand Theft Auto" fans already know, one of the strongest points of the series is the size of each game's maps, and should all these will be incorporated into one game, other open-world titles will be dwarfed in comparison.

Fortunately, players need not fear, since the game will provide them with the ability to fly in between cities for easier navigation and to save a lot of in-game driving time. If these rumors are true, then it is safe to assume that players will be able to see familiar faces from the previous games as well. Players may get an update on CJ from San Andreas or Tommy Vercetti from Vice City. At this point, it is anybody's guess.

Given that Benzies is not tied to Rockstar anymore, she does not know the nitty-gritty that goes into the development of "Grand Theft Auto VI." However, she did mention re-creating and modernizing Vice City, which is based on Miami.

The popular rumor that has been going around is that the next protagonist in the series would be a female. Rockstar has undergone some scrutiny in the past for not having strong female characters in its video games. However, this may change when Rockstar is finished with the game, especially if the developers can create a story fitting for a likeable female character.