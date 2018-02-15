Facebook/grandtheftautoV Promotional photo for Rockstar Games' video game "Grand Theft Auto V"

The year 2018 is a big one for Rockstar Games, with millions of gamers waiting for action-adventure video game "Red Dead Redemption 2" in October. However, gamers from all over the world are hoping for Rockstar to provide any information about the future of the "Grand Theft Auto" series and if a sixth installment is on its way.

"Grand Theft Auto V" is one of the most successful video game releases of all time in terms of sales, score ratings, and awards. After almost five years when it was released back in September 2013, gamers and critics are now looking forward to what is next. There have been several discussions and speculations about "Grand Theft Auto VI" as early as 2014. There are some reports suggesting that gamers might have to wait until 2020 for the sixth installment.

Video game analyst Michael Patcher, in an interview with GamingBolt, said that waiting time for "Grand Theft Auto VI" might stretch out until 2022. "I say it comes out after 2022. Remember, 'Red Dead Redemption 2' comes out eight years after the first one so the idea that GTA 6 comes out before 2021 seems ridiculous," Patcher said.

The video game giant has been silent for many years about the possibility of "Grand Theft Auto VI." Video game experts and gamers have been suggesting several ideas to be included for the sixth one if it was ever confirmed. Many fans of the franchise are hoping for a female protagonist for the next one. There are also requests to bring back former characters from previous "Grand Theft Auto" video games. Some gamers are asking for multiple cities to be added in the game.

"Grand Theft Auto V" has been keeping things interesting for gamers with new online updates. Rockstar just released a new update bringing more Battle Week bonuses, new cars, and other improvements to the game.