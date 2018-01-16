'Gravity Rush 2' Cancellation News: Sony Suspends Server Shutdown to July

Sony PlayStation Promo image for "Gravity Rush 2."

Sony has changed its plans for the game "Gravity Rush 2" and has decided to delay the shutdown of its online servers to July this year.

Sony had originally planned to close its game's servers this month. However, the efforts of a number of fans and their online campaign seems to have paid off, and now, they have until the second half of the year to continue playing "Gravity Rush 2's" online features.

Reddit user Hartia was one of the people to spot the announcement first. In a screenshot shared on the social media site, it was seen that Sony has confirmed the change in the date for when "Gravity Rush 2's" online service would end.

With the change of schedule, players can still play the game online until Thursday, July 19, at 1 a.m. EDT.

While it has yet to be officially declared that the adjustment was made due to the online campaign, reports have already attributed it to the fans.

Gravity Rush Central is one of the game's popular fan communities. Its founder, Miguel (aka "Draikin"), started a hashtag campaign in the hopes of changing Sony's mind. The group then encouraged gamers and fans to use the hashtag #DontForgetGravityRush in their online posts.

"I knew it would be unlikely for Sony to respond directly, as acknowledging that the delay of the closure was a direct result from the #DontForgetGravityRush campaign could give fans of other games the idea of starting a similar campaign," Miguel told Polygon.

The shutting down of "Gravity Rush 2's" online servers was first announced by Sony PlayStation Japan in September 2017 and was intended to take place on Friday, Jan. 19.

Once the online servers of the game are shut down, players will no longer have access to several features such as the sending and receiving of a challenge, being able to look at players' ranks, the receiving and posting of Treasure hints, and acquiring Dusty Tokens or redeeming its prizes.