Greater Amazon Alexa Integration For 2018

REUTERS/Rick Wilking David VanderWaal, VP of marketing for LG Electronics USA (L), listens to Mike George, VP Alexa, Echo and Appstore for Amazon, talking about their companies' partnership during the LG press conference at CES in Las Vegas, U.S., January 4, 2017.

Recent reports have revealed that Amazon's voice assistant, Alexa, will be more far-reaching in the months to come. It is expected to be integrated on various devices, including smart watches, headphones, and PCs.

According to reports, Amazon's announcement seems to be proof of the tech giant's efforts in getting ahead of the competition in voice assistants. They have announced greater integration for Alexa by revealing a new Alexa Mobile Accessory Kit that gives hardware manufacturers the opportunity to integrate the technology on their wearable products. The software kit also allows manufacturers the chance to integrate Alexa into their devices without having to build the entire system. Instead, it is equipped with instructions on how to take advantage of the Bluetooth connection and the wonders of a smartphone.

Amazon claims that the Alexa Mobility Accessory Kit will be able to transfer voice command requests to a dedicated Alexa app that is downloaded on an iOS or Android device. Among those who have pledged to support the recent development in Alexa are: Bose, Beyerdynamic, and Jabra. More brands are expected to join the fray, but this list indicates that Alexa will eventually make its way to headphones and smart watches.

Aside from the greater integration to wearable accessories, Alexa is also set to challenge Microsoft's Cortana, as further reports reveal that several PC brands are planning to add in support for Amazon's voice assistant. HP, Lenovo, Asus, and Acer have already announced that they will be joining in on the project through the lineups and flagships that will be released this year. As to how they will work around having two voice assistants in the form of Alexa and Windows 10's Cortana, the tech giants have yet to reveal anything. However, fans are expecting more information in the coming weeks and during this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES).