'Greatest American Hero' Cast News: Reboot Finally Has A Lead Star

FOX Hannah Simone as Cece in "New Girl"

Hannah Simone is the new "Greatest American Hero."

According to Deadline, the actress will play the titular role in the gender-swapped reboot being developed by "Fresh Off the Boat" duo Rachna Fruchbom and Nahnatchka Khan.

Simone took to Instagram to express her excitement, writing that she is "walking on air." She is also ecstatic about the idea that she will be the first female superhero of color in the "Greatest American Hero" reboot, which makes her believe that "the change is happening."

For those who do not know, the reboot will reimagine the titular character played in the original by William Katt as a 30-year-old Indian-American woman named Meera.

The unlikely hero who loves tequila and karaoke spent all her life looking for meaning but has always failed. Her traditional Indian-American family is in the least bit thrilled. Meera's world turns upside down one fateful day when she is entrusted with a super suit she can use to protect the planet.

As the logline for the "Greatest American Hero" reboot (as provided by Deadline) teases, "Meera may have finally found purpose, but the world has never been in more unreliable hands."

A lot of people are excited about Simone's latest gig including her "New Girl" co-star Jake Johnson who tweeted, "The title of your new show fits you well, friend."

The abovementioned publication reports that Simone was among the most sought-after stars for broadcast pilots this season. She received multiple offers but ultimately went with the "Greatest American Hero" reboot. While she is best known for her television stints, Simone has also been in the film side of things with her most recent movie appearances on "Why We're Killing Gunther" and "Band Aid."

"Greatest American Hero" will be Simone's next big project after her seven-year stint as the model turned bar manager Cece in the FOX comedy series "New Girl," which is set to begin its final season in April.