'Greatest American Hero' Reboot Lands Pilot Order

Expand | Collapse (Photo: Facebook/The-Greatest-American-Hero-William-Katt-103061305765) Promotional photo for "The Greatest American Hero," showing lead star William Katt.

ABC has given a pilot order to the female-led reboot of the single-camera classic "The Greatest American Hero." The news comes just four months after ABC committed to a put pilot.

The 1983 comedy drama, which ran for three seasons, followed the adventures of teacher Ralph Hinkley, played by William Katt, who was given a red-and-black suit that grants him superhuman abilities.

"The Greatest American Hero" reboot will see at the forefront a tequila- and karaoke-loving 30-year-old woman from Cleveland by the name of Meera.

All her life, she has been searching to find meaning, but constantly fails. This leaves her traditional Indian-American family disappointed.

"The Greatest American Hero" reboot will see her life changed forever when she is given a super suit to protect the planet. The good news — Meera has found her purpose; the bad —she is not exactly superhero material.

Two people behind "Fresh Off the Boat" are teaming up for the reboot. Rachna Fruchbom, who is also known from her work on "Parks and Recreation," will write the reboot and will serve as executive producer with Nahnatchka Khan, who was the executive producer (EP) for the classic Will Smith comedy.

Fierce Baby, Mandy Summers, and Tawnia McKiernan — the daughter of the original series creator Stephen J. Cannell — will also join the two as executive producers for "The Greatest American Hero" reboot as well.

This is not the first attempt to bring the series to the small screen. In fact, 20th Century Fox TV, who will produce this new one, tried to reboot it in 2015 and again the following year with different writers. Both were produced by Phil Lord and Chris Miller along with McKiernan.

However, this latest effort to bring "The Greatest American Hero," however, is the first time to feature a female twist. Should the pilot order prove a success, it should not be long before the show officially hits the television screens.