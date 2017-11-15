Green Bay Packers Rookie Running Back Aaron Jones Suffers MCL Injury, Out for Three to Six Weeks

(Photo: Reuters/Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports) Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field, Sept. 28, 2017.

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones will have to miss some time after he sustained a knee injury in Sunday's 23–16 victory over the Chicago Bears.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Jones has been diagnosed with a medial collateral ligament (MCL) injury and he's expected to miss three to six weeks of action while he recovers. Packers head coach Mike McCarthy has also confirmed it was "multiple-week injury."

The rookie went down with the injury on the Packers' opening drive after he was tackled by Bears linebacker Sam Acho. He rushed three times for 12 yards before he got hurt. For the season, Jones has recorded 70 carries for 370 yards and he has three touchdowns.

Ty Montgomery came in to replace Jones in the backfield after the injury, but he left the game as well in the first half after he reinjured his rib. Rookie Jamaal Williams finished the game for the Packers and he rushed for 67 yards on 20 carries.

"He applies what he's doing on the practice field and he had an opportunity (Sunday) to make the most of his opportunities and he did that," Packers offensive coordinator Edgar Bennett said, via the team's official website.

Williams should see significant minutes with Jones on the shelf. If Montgomery is unavailable this Sunday, he should get the start against the Baltimore Ravens.

"You just wait for your opportunities. You really just have to wait for them, keep your head up, keep your momentum up and be about the team. Coaches see that, if you're about the team and you don't care about your stats and stuff like that and how many times you get on the field on offense," Williams said, according to the Packers' official website.

Fellow rookie running back Devante Mays may get some playing time as well in the coming weeks.