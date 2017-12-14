Green Bay Packers Roster, Injury News 2017: Aaron Rodgers Cleared to Return, Will Play on Sunday

(Photo: Reuters/Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports) Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) plays with a football prior to the game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field, Nov. 6, 2017.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is finally ready to make his return to the football field.

The two-time National Football League (NFL) most valuable player confirmed he has been medically cleared by team physician Dr. Pat McKenzie on Tuesday, and he's expected to suit up for the Packers when they take on the Carolina Panthers this Sunday.

Rodgers fractured his right collarbone during their 23–10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings back in October and he had to undergo surgery to repair the damage to his shoulder. The six-time Pro Bowler had to sit on the sidelines following the surgery, but he has been making good progress in his recovery in recent weeks and now he's ready to come back.

"Like any injury, there's threshholds you have to get over, and he was able to clear each hurdle earlier than the norm. His rehab process was very fluid, very clean, and it's put him in this position today to get ready for Carolina," Packers head coach Mike McCarthy said, via the team's official website.

Rodgers couldn't have returned at a better time.

At 7–6, the Packers' playoff hopes are still very much alive, but they will have to rack up wins in the final three games of the regular season if they want to secure one of the wild-card spots in the National Football Conference (NFC).

It's going to be a difficult task for the Packers, but Rodgers believes they can do it.

"Because we've done it before," Rodgers said after Wednesday's practice, according to the Packers' official website.

"We did it last year. We were 4–6, and a lot of people counted us out. I saw something that we have 750-to-1 odds to make the playoffs. We've never shied away from those type of circumstances, and we're not going to again," he continued.