Green Bay Packers Roster, Injury News 2017: Clay Matthews Questionable for Sunday's Game Due to Groin Injury

(Photo: Reuters/Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports) Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) before playing against the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship game at CenturyLink Field, Jan. 18, 2015.

Clay Matthews wasn't on the practice field on Wednesday and Thursday due to a groin injury, but the veteran outside linebacker could still suit up for the Green Bay Packers when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday.

"I feel good," Matthews said, via the Packers' official website. "I still have some obstacles to overcome, dealing with the groin. Mike (McCarthy) does a good job, and I feel like we have a good relationship, he'll probably allow me to take it all the way up to game time. It's one of those things that we may not want to push it as well and set myself back," he continued.

Matthews injured his groin in the first quarter of the Packers' 23–0 loss to the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday following a sack on quarterback Joe Flacco. He would play one more series before he was examined by the Packers' medical staff on the sideline. He was taken to the locker room in the second quarter and he would not return to the game.

Matthews' sack last Sunday was actually his first since their week four game against the Chicago Bears. He now has 3.5 sacks, 28 tackles, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 10 games this season.

It seems that Matthews will be a game-time decision this Sunday. If the six-time Pro Bowler isn't available, the Packers will have to rely on Kyler Fackrell, Nick Perry, Ahmad Brooks and rookie Vince Biegel.

Biegel spent most of the season on the physically unable to perform list after he had surgery on his foot, but he's ready to step up once his name is called.

"He'll have some more opportunities," said Matthews of Biegel, via the team's official website. "Guys like Fackrell, Ahmad and obviously Nick being in there, as well. They'll all be ready if that's the case," he continued.