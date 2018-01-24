'Green Lantern Corps' Update: Movie Still in Development, Writer Says

Facebook/Green Lantern Movie Shown is a scene from the 2011 "Green Lantern" movie with now-"Deadpool" actor Ryan Reynolds in the titular role.

Despite the uncertainty in the DCEU (DC Extended Universe), the "Green Lantern Corps" movie is still in development.

Since the underwhelming box-office performance of "Justice League," many fans have been worried about the future of the other earlier announced DC movies from Warner Bros. With the reported shakeup now in the studio, fans may have, indeed, the reasons to worry.

Nonetheless, "Green Lantern Corps" writer David S. Goyer has revealed in a recent interview that the project is still in development. Despite it, though, Goyer hinted that nothing is definite at this point in time.

"I don't know. Who knows, especially with what's currently going on with the DC universe? There's obviously a whole recalibration happening with that right now," Goyer said at the Television Critics Association's winter press tour recently, where he promoted the upcoming SyFy series "Krypton."

To recall, it was in 2014 when Warner Bros announced that it will be producing the "Green Lantern Corps" movie. Unlike the 2011 "Green Lantern" movie, which featured now "Deadpool" actor Ryan Reynolds in the titular role, reports claim that it will feature several members of the Green Lantern Corps.

In fact, according to earlier rumors, the movie would feature three earth-based members of the Green Lantern Corps, namely Hal Jordan, John Stewart, and Kyle Rayner. However, this will remain a speculation until Warner Bros releases an official statement confirming that it will be the case.

It is also interesting to note that "Green Lantern Corps" is included in the updated slate of DC movies that Warner Bros released last month at the Comic Con Experience in Brazil, along with the "Wonder Woman" sequel, "Aquaman," "Flashpoint," "Justice League Dark," "Suicide Squad 2," "Batgirl," "Shazam," and "The Batman."

However, with only "Wonder Woman 2," "Aquaman," and "Shazam" having a release date, it is said that all the other titles included in the lineup are still in limbo.