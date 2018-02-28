Gregg Popovich Slams Laura Ingraham for 'Shut Up and Dribble' Comment

Reuters/Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports May 7, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich looks up during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets in game four of the second round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center.

Gregg Popovich, the head coach of the National Basketball Association (NBA) team, San Antonio Spurs, recently shared his thoughts on the current feud going on between Fox News host Laura Ingraham and Cleveland Cavaliers super star LeBron James following the former's comments stating that the latter should just "shut up and dribble."

In an interview that took place on Sunday, Feb. 25, after the match between the Spurs and the Cavaliers, a reported asked Popovich to weigh in on Ingraham's comments on LeBron. Popovich, known as a composed man of few words, stated that James should be able to talk about whatever he wants.

The 69-year-old head coach said, "I don't pick and choose what LeBron should talk about any more than any talking heads who try to pick and choose," alluding to Ingraham's comments which she made last week stating that James should steer clear of discussing politics due to his lack of knowledge on the matter, especially given his ability to influence numerous young minds.

Furthermore, Popovich described the 54-year-old television news host as arrogant, since her comments struck him as her way of dictating as to what people can or cannot discuss. As reported by ESPN, Popovich stated that James has been a great influence to kids since he entered the league back in 2003.

Popovich reminded reporters that James has never been involved nor linked to any scandals in his lengthy professional career as a super star athlete, making him a "brilliant example for millions of kids." Furthermore, Popovich pointed out that James, even at a young age, was able to handle the pressure of being in the public eye, and sustaining that ability by handling the constant attention from the media "with grace."

James was touched by the kind words from the Spurs head coach, and stated that he feels fortunate to have met him in his life. Additionally, James also stated that he will continue to use his status as an NBA player to talk about issues that matter and to continue to serve as an inspiration for children no matter what kind of publicity comes his way.