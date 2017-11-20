Grey's Anatomy' Alum Sara Ramirez Talks About her TV Comeback

"Grey's Anatomy" alum Sara Ramirez has returned to small screens as a brilliant political strategist in "Madam Secretary."

Facebook/MadamSecretary/ "Madam Secretary" airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS

A year and a half after Ramirez quit ABC's hit medical drama, where she portrayed orthopedic surgeon Callie Torres for over 10 years, she made her debut in last Sunday's episode, titled "North to the Future," as Kat Sandoval.

Sandoval is a successful political strategist. Despite her hard work and having established a name for herself in D.C. she dropped everything up until Secretary of State Elizabeth McCord (Tea Leoni) managed to reel her back in. In the episode, Sandoval and McCord worked alongside with Russian Foreign Minister Konstantin Avdonin to contain a smallpox outbreak in the U.S. carried by a Russian national.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Ramirez said that Sandoval, like her, has taken a step back from her respective field for more than year. "I understand how important it can be to acknowledge when a break is needed, for whatever reason, especially when the intention is to come home to oneself in ways that couldn't occur authentically without that time away," she said.

When asked what it was about "Madam Secretary" that made her return to TV, Ramirez shared that the show was looking for new people at a time when she was ready to take meetings. Executive producers Barbara Hall and Lori McCreary were also persistent in getting to know her, the actress admitted. Ultimately, she said that it is because "Madam Secretary" is an aspirational and political show. She shared that she loves how the series dramatizes topical world issues and events.

"It utilizes its projections to normalize inspiring ways to evolve challenging issues in the world through an alternate reality where the current political situation actually doesn't exist, and with inclusive characters and cast and crew, off-screen as well," Ramirez said about the series. "It promotes complex, three-dimensional women. "

