'Grey's Anatomy' Firefighter Spinoff: Jason George, Stacy McKee Talk Crossover Potential

Jason George is ready to lead the cast of the "Grey's Anatomy" firefighter spinoff on ABC. Showrunner Stacy McKee revealed that they still haven't narrowed down the show's name but ideas are plenty.

Facebook/GreysAnatomy Jason George moves from "Grey's Anatomy" to the firefighter spinoff series airing in January 2018.

George and McKee spoke about the upcoming show in separate interviews just after they finished filming the pilot episode. The actor and executive producer also shared their thoughts on how many potential crossovers the spinoff will have with "Grey's Anatomy."

Since both shows happen in the same city, George believes it's easier for the writers to come up with the crossovers. After all, his character will still remain a constant presence on the mother show since Ben is Dr. Bailey's (Chandra Wilson) husband.

"They could have a mega event that goes across both shows," George stated. "Or they could just drop off a person for a little bit and go have a beer, [and say] 'Hey Avery, this is my friend from the firehouse.'"

McKee sort of agreed with George that a crossover with "Grey's Anatomy" and the firefighter spinoff show won't be hard to do. She has no specific number of episodes but there are limitless points to where the stories can weave.

"What's fantastic about this show is because it's 'Grey's Anatomy'-adjacent, there's the potential for things to connect really, really easily," McKee said, adding that the shows and its writers have a symbiotic relationship. "This show takes place in a Seattle fire station that could, in theory, be just a few blocks down from Grey Sloan Memorial."

The immediate dilemma for the showrunner, for now, is coming up with a good name for the series. It's up for debut on Thursday, Jan. 18, at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC and they still don't have anything to call it but the "Grey's Anatomy" firefighter spinoff.

McKee joked that they have also started calling the show "Blaze Anatomy." Fans should hear about its confirmed title real soon.