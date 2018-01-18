'Grey's Anatomy' News: Ellen Pompeo Inks 2-Year Deal for Medical Drama

(Photo: Facebook/GreysAnatomy) Featured is a promotional image for "Grey's Anatomy."

Ellen Pompeo is not ditching her scrubs on "Grey's Anatomy" anytime soon.

The actress has inked a new two-year contract to continue on as Meredith Grey in the drama for at least two more years. Deadline reports Pompeo is slated to be paid upward of $550,000 per episode, making her the highest-paid dramatic actress on TV right now.

The Hollywood Reporter, on the other hand, claims she will be making $575,000 for each episode, along with a signing bonus and two full back-end equity points on the medical series, which totals to a whopping $20 million per year. Beginning midway this season, Pompeo will also become a producer on the show and serve as a co-executive producer on the upcoming, still-untitled "Grey's Anatomy" spinoff series.

As TVLine points out, "Grey's Anatomy" currently stands as the No.1 show in the coveted 18–49 demo at ABC. Pompeo's new deal all but ensures that the program will stay on air for at least two more installments, even though it has yet to receive an official renewal beyond season 14. Once it gets picked up, "Grey's Anatomy" will finally surpass "ER" as the longest-running medical drama in the history of TV.

Once season 14 returns from its winter break tonight, Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) will finally cross paths with her estranged and abusive husband again. She will be surprised to know that he has a new woman in his life.

"Initially, it's very confusing to her," said the actress about her character's recent struggle. "Me, Camilla, I imagined that he was single, so it was a shock to me that not only is he with somebody else, but he's proposed and maybe about to enter into 'forever' with somebody else...," she went on to say

She added, "I think she is terrified for her, and she is wondering if his fiancée's experience is her experience. How can she help her, if she can?"

"Grey's Anatomy" season 14 airs every Thursday night at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.