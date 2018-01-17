'Grey's Anatomy' Season 14 Casting News: Bethany Joy Lenz's Mystery Role Revealed

Facebook/GreysAnatomy Promotional photo for 'Grey's Anatomy'

Bethany Joy Lenz's mystery role in "Grey's Anatomy" season 14 is finally unwrapped.

The "One Tree Hill" alum was first revealed to land a recurring role in the current season of "Grey's Anatomy" in October, but details about her role was kept under wraps except for her name Jenny.

However, a source reportedly revealed to TVLine how Lenz's role will interact with the characters of the long-running medical drama. According to the source, Jenny is the new fiancée of Jo Wilson's (Camilla Luddington) abusive ex-husband Paul Stadler (returning guest star Matthew Morrison).

The source's claim could be true since the trailer for the midseason premiere that is now titled "1-800-799-7233" showed that Jenny was walking out of the elevator with Paul right by her side.

Meanwhile, PopSugar explained why the producers of the show decided to change the title of the season 14 midseason premiere. Instead of naming the episode after a song which they initially intended to do when they gave it the title "Four Seasons in One Day," they opted to change the title to the phone number of the National Domestic Abuse Hotline.

The report mentioned that the change in the title fits well with the theme of the episode, which tackles a domestic abuse case since Jo will have to face the person who caused her a lot of trauma and pain in the past. Showrunner Krista Vernoff also reportedly stated on Twitter that actor Giacomo Gianniotti, who portrayed the role of Andrew DeLuca in the series, was the one who thought of the title for the episode. This means that the show wants its midseason premiere for season 14 to focus on a significant issue that affects millions of men and women all over the world every year.

ABC will air the next episode of "Grey's Anatomy" season 14 on Thursday, Jan. 18, at 8 p.m. EDT.