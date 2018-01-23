'Grey's Anatomy' Season 14 Episode 10 Spoilers: Is Jo Going to Jail?

Facebook/GreysAnatomy Promotional photo for 'Grey's Anatomy'

All eyes are on Jo (Camilla Luddington) and her potential link to Paul's (guest star Matthew Morrison) accident in the upcoming episode of "Grey's Anatomy."

In the episode titled "Personal Jesus," the synopsis reveals that Jo's nightmare is far from over. No matter what she does, she will still feel the oppressive presence of her abusive husband. Last episode, the viewers were shocked to find a bloody Paul lying on the gurney. April (Sarah Drew) was called to attend to the patient who was said to be a victim of the hit and run. When Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) realized who the man was, she immediately expected the worse. Turning to Jo and Alex (Justin Chambers), she asked them if they did it.

The promo shows the subsequent investigation that will happen regarding Paul's case. Meredith tells Jo and Alex that they must find a lawyer. Both look guilty, especially Jo who cannot hold anyone's gaze in the hospital. She thinks that her colleagues suspect that she and Alex were the ones who ran over Paul. The situation escalates when Jenny (Bethany Joy Lenz), Paul's new fiancée, quietly leads Jo to a corner and tells her she will not speak about what happened. It seems like Jenny is sure that Jo was the one behind Paul's accident.

In an interview with TVLine, Luddington acknowledged that her character might be the culprit. According to her, Jo is certainly capable of defending herself, just like what happened with her ex-boyfriend Jason Myers (Charles Michael Davis) in season 9.

"After reading the script and seeing how much Paul gaslights her through the whole episode, I did wonder whether she felt so desperate in that moment that she thought this was the only way she could protect herself. I know that that's not what Jo would ever intend to do, but this is Grey's Anatomy — anything can happen! Characters can do things that, even as the actor playing them, you find completely surprising," Luddington said.

"Grey's Anatomy" season 14 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.