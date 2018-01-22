'Grey's Anatomy' Season 14 Episode 10 Spoilers: Who Hit Jo's Husband?

Facebook/GreysAnatomy Jo finds herself in trouble after her husband Paul gets hurt in a hit-and-run.

In episode 10 of "Grey's Anatomy" season 14, Jo's (Camilla Luddington) husband gets badly hurt from a hit-and-run and she just might be a suspect.

On the next episode of "Grey's Anatomy" season 14, titled "Personal Jesus," Jo's husband — Dr. Paul Stadler — is admitted to Grey Sloan after getting severe injuries from a hit-and-run.

In the episode 10 trailer, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) learns about the incident with Paul as he's already being attended to by April (Sarah Drew). Immediately, Meredith turns to Jo and Alex (Justin Chambers) and asks them if they have anything to do with Paul's situation.

Meredith then goes to April to check on Paul's condition and asks her if are already any suspects involved. April shoots her a worried look but gives no answer.

Later on, Jo tells Meredith that she and Alex had nothing to do with Paul's hit-and-run situation. However, given their circumstances, Meredith thinks that it will be difficult to explain their situation to the police.

"I believe you. I'm just not sure the police will," Meredith tells them.

Despite Jo's claims that she and Alex didn't run over Paul, his fiancée — Jenny (Bethany Joy Lenz) — believes that it was her who did it.

"You don't have to worry, I didn't tell them it was you," Jenny tells Jo just after she was seen talking to the police.

In a previous interview with TVLine, Camilla shared that her character felt worried for Jenny when she found out that she was Paul's fiancée.

"Is this another woman who is experiencing what I have experienced? Is she in trouble? Is she in danger?" Camilla revealed. However, it appears that the woman she felt concern for will be the one to put her in jeopardy.

Meanwhile, episode 10 will also see the doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial become influenced by a young patient. According to the episode 10 listing on The Futon Critic, the young boy's case will have a great impact on them.

"Grey's Anatomy" season 14 airs every Thursday night at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.