Facebook/GreysAnatomy Bailey (Chandra Wilson) fights for her life in episode 11.

In episode 11, Bailey's (Chandra Wilson) problems will get the best of her and will cause her life to become in danger. Meanwhile, Teddy (Kim Raver) is returning to Grey Sloan. Has she come back for Owen (Kevin McKidd)?

On the next episode of "Grey's Anatomy" season 14, titled "Don't Fear the Reaper," Bailey has a heart attack. In the episode 11 promo, Bailey appears to be asking a nurse for help.

"My name is Miranda Bailey. I am chief of surgery, and I believe that I am having a heart attack," Bailey tells the nurse.

According to the episode 11 listing on The Futon Critic, problems at Grey Sloan and with Ben will be the cause of her cardiac stress. It seems that handling the responsibilities of being chief of surgery, as well as accepting the fact that Ben (Jason George) is leaving med school to become a firefighter, is pushing her on towards the edge.

However, Bailey has always been a fighter and she won't let anything stop her from living her life.

"I'll be damned if I'm going to let a blocked artery take me down," Bailey tells April (Sarah Drew) and Webber (James Pickens Jr.). Unfortunately, the promo shows Bailey going unconscious just after saying those words.

Meanwhile, Teddy is coming back to Grey Sloan.

TVLine reports that Raver has come back to the show for a multi-episode arc, although details of her return have yet to be revealed in the series. But fans are wondering if Raver's return could mean something for the relationship of Teddy and Owen, especially now that both of them are on the market.

It's been a while since Owen split with Amelia (Caterina Scorsone), and his fling with Carina (Stefania Spampinato) wasn't meant to go anywhere serious. It could just be time for Teddy and Owen to have their happily ever after with each other.

"Grey's Anatomy" season 14 airs every Thursday night at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.