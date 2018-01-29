'Grey's Anatomy' Season 14 Episode 11 Spoilers: Richards Handles Bailey Emergency

Facebook/GreysAnatomy Promo image for 'Grey's Anatomy' season 14

Richard (James Pickens Jr.) will face an emergency involving his chief surgeon in the upcoming episode of "Grey's Anatomy."

In the episode titled "(Don't Fear) the Reaper," the synopsis reveals that Bailey (Chandra Wilson) will be hospitalized. Dealing with the constant stress of managing the hospital has taken its toll on her health. Coupled with the added worry about her husband's decision to leave the field and become a Seattle firefighter, Bailey will find herself crumbling from all the burden. The promo shows her talking to a nurse. She gives her name and then tells her that she believes she is having a heart attack.

Soon, Richard and Maggie (Kelly McCreary) arrive to check on her. Bailey looks okay at first, informing her colleagues that she will not let a clogged artery stop her. She speaks too soon, though. The clip shows her having a cardiac arrest. Her husband, Ben (Jason George), is notified immediately. In the promo, he is shown received an urgent call while out on training. After hearing what is happening with Bailey, he sprints towards the hospital where she is. Bailey's fate will remain a mystery until the episode airs on Feb. 1.

Last episode, the fate of Jo's (Camilla Luddington) abusive husband was revealed. Paul (guest star Matthew Morrison) was involved in a freak hit and run accident. Jo, Alex (Justin Chambers) and Jenny (Bethany Joy Lenz), Paul's new fiancée, had nothing to do with it. He died later on in the episode. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Luddington spoke about the end of Paul's storyline.

"I was really surprised it would wrap up quickly, but at the same time, I felt like he gaslights her so much in the first episode, selfishly for the character, I didn't want her to spend four or five episodes in that place with him. He doesn't seem very redeemable and he doesn't seem sorry. Understanding more of who this character was who I was dealing with, I was wondering how it could end anyway with him, so after reading it, I was like, 'Okay, I understand why they wrapped it up in that way,'" Luddington said.

"Grey's Anatomy" season 14 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.