'Grey's Anatomy' Season 14 Episode 12 Spoilers: Does Arizona Have a New Love Interest?

Arizona (Jessica Capshaw) will see no harm in flirting with Carina (Stefania Spampinato) again in the upcoming episode of "Grey's Anatomy."

In the episode titled "Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger," the promo photos show Arizona standing a bit too close to the attending OB/GYN. The two seem to be in a bar with the rest of the doctors, but they will have no problem getting a little private time with each other. Carina is Andrew's (Giacomo Gianniotti) older sister who is in Seattle Grace for her research. She and Arizona once hooked up, but the pediatric surgeon was not ready to be in a relationship so they stopped.

It has been previously teased that Arizona and Carina's affair is not done. Arizona knows she likes Carina, but she has been burnt a number of times already that she was afraid to try again. The blonde took it hard when she and her ex-wife Callie (Sara Ramirez) divorced. Her affair with Eliza (Marika Domińczyk) went downhill when the latter was dismissed from work at the hospital. When she met Carina, she was not planning to like someone again, but she still did.

Meanwhile, the episode will also see the crew getting pumped up on the new Grey Sloan Surgical Innovation Contest. This year, April (Sarah Drew) is in charge. The doctors are all excited to start their projects, hoping to win that $5 million prize. Last episode, the spotlight was focused on Bailey (Chandra Wilson) when she admitted herself to a hospital, claiming that she was having a heart attack.

Richard (James Pickens Jr.) brought Maggie (Kelly McCreary) to perform the operation on Bailey and fortunately, everything turned up okay. In an interview with TVLine, Wilson hinted that this would not be the last time her character would encounter such a setback.

"I'm really excited to be able to incorporate this heart surgery into [my portrayal of] Bailey along with her OCD — because those things don't go away. They will forever change you. I've spoken to heart patients, and they tell me that there's an uber-awareness of what's happening with your body that wasn't there before. It's always there somewhere, brewing," Wilson said.

"Grey's Anatomy" season 14 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

