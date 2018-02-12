'Grey's Anatomy' Season 14 Episode 13 Spoilers: Ben Returns to Seattle Grace

Facebook/GreysAnatomy Promo image for 'Grey's Anatomy' season 14

Ben (Jason Winston George) will find himself back at Seattle Grace, but not as a doctor, in the upcoming episode of "Grey's Anatomy."

In the episode titled "You Really Got a Hold on Me," the synopsis reveals that an emergency will bring Ben back to his former work place. Now that Bailey (Chandra Wilson) has officially green lit his career as a firefighter, he is off doing what he has always wanted. Ben and a colleague, Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz), will be rushing an injured boy to the hospital. He and another kid were apparently injured in a house fire.

The promo shows Ben exiting the ambulance while his partner tries to stop the blood from the patient's wound. The doctors then come rushing out. April (Sarah Drew) is quick to say that if Andy so much as move her hands from the boy's stomach, he will die. The next scene shows Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) walking alongside the stretcher holding both the patient and Andy. The firefighter is scared she will mess up and kill the boy, but Meredith tells she is going to be fine.

Meanwhile, the episode will see the continuation of the Grey Sloan Surgical Innovation Contest. The pairs who have been accepted in the phase two of the competition are eager to win the $5-million-dollar prize. Meredith has chosen to work with Jo (Camilla Luddington). The latter was ecstatic about it, but as Meredith informed her, Jo played a huge role in the conception of her project. Richard (James Pickens Jr.) and Maggie (Kelly McCreary) are also determined to win it all and impress the panel of judges.

Likewise, Arizona (Jessica Capshaw) and Carina (Stefania Spampinato) are proceeding to the next round. Fans of the couple are looking forward to seeing them bond more now that they are set to work closely. Although Arizona said that she was not yet ready to have a relationship with Carina, their little date last episode seemed to suggest that she is slowly changing her mind.

"Grey's Anatomy" season 14 episode 13 will air on Thursday, March 1 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.