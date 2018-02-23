Facebook/GreysAnatomy Featured is a promotional image for "Grey's Anatomy."

Halfway through the fourteenth season of "Grey's Anatomy," the scenes are reaching a new level of intensity. Spoilers for "Grey's Anatomy" season 14 episode 13 reveal that there will be some new characters to face new situations and old characters dealing with their own troubles.

The promo that was released for the "Grey's Anatomy" season 14 episode 13 doubles as canon episode and a pilot for a new spin-off titled "Station 19." As such, the fans will be seeing Ben (Jason George) and Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) fighting their way through the episode. In the promo, it can be seen that Andy will be facing some challenges as the slightest movement of her hand can cause a kid to die. Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) was quick to recognize the situation and promptly told Andy to not move her hand. Considering that the situation is unfamiliar to Andy, the episode will likely showcase some stressful circumstances for both the doctors and the firefighters.

Aside from the feature of "Station 19," further reports reveal that Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and Alex (Justin Chambers) will also be facing some challenging situations as they continue to hold out hope for their patient who has a brain tumor. Amelia will be asking someone for help and the advice will come from her mentor Tom (Greg Germann). Given the complicated situation between Tom and Amelia, fans are expecting some tense interactions to go along with the challenging situations. Overall, "Grey's Anatomy" season 14 episode 13 is looking to be the episode to watch for those looking for some drama and action.

Despite the hype for the next episode of the critically acclaimed series, the fans will have to wait another week for "Grey's Anatomy" season 14 episode 13. Considering the wait, more information is expected to be released in the coming days, so fans are advised to stay tuned for more updates. In the meantime, "Grey's Anatomy" season 14 episode 13 is scheduled to air on Mar. 1 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.