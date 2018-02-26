'Grey's Anatomy' Season 14 Episode 13 Spoilers: Jackson Gambles With Catherine's Idea For Project

Facebook/GreysAnatomy Promo image for 'Grey's Anatomy' season 14

Jackson (Jesse Williams) is entirely on board Catherine's (Debbie Allen) idea on a new vaginal reconstructive surgery for the competition in the upcoming episode of "Grey's Anatomy."

In the episode titled "You Really Got a Hold on Me," the spoilers reveal that mother and son will do their best to wow the judges in the next stage of the Grey Sloan Surgical Innovation Contest. Last time, Catherine told Jackson about an operation on making transgender surgeries easier for concerned patients. At first, he was against the idea since he wanted to win on his own merit. After seeing the projects that his colleagues have been working on, though, he figured it would not be so bad to use Catherine's suggestion.

Meanwhile, the episode will also see Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and Jo (Camilla Luddington) working hard together to win that $5-million-dollar prize. Last episode, Jo was surprised when Meredith personally asked her to assist her in the project. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Luddington said this would be the perfect opportunity for the two women to get to know each other better. Meredith and Jo have precious little to bond over although they work at the same hospital. Even though Jo is the girlfriend of Meredith's best friend, Alex (Justin Chambers), they are not exactly close.

"... You will see this Meredith-Jo relationship really developing this season, which is so exciting for me, because they were at odds with each other at many points. I was also rooting for those two to become friends, also because she means so much to Alex, too, so it's nice to have them get along, and have their own separate relationship other than through Alex. So you see Meredith and Jo working closely together and really bonding over their medical competition," Luddington said.

"Grey's Anatomy" season 14 episode 13 will air on Thursday, March 1 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.