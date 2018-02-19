Facebook/GreysAnatomy Promo image for 'Grey's Anatomy' season 14

Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) is eager to proceed in the second phase of the Grey Sloan Surgical Innovation Contest with her partner Jo (Camilla Luddington) in the upcoming episode of "Grey's Anatomy."

In the episode titled "You Really Got a Hold on Me," the synopsis reveals that the competition will heat up as the doctors enter the second stage. By this time, the winning pairs have been determined. Meredith and Jo are eager to win, as well as Richard (James Pickens Jr.) and Maggie (Kelly McCreary). Arizona (Jessica Capshaw) and Carina's (Stefania Spampinato) tandem is also a force to reckon with. April (Sarah Drew) has outdone herself prepping up her colleagues to submit only the best projects to win the $5-million-dollar prize.

Luddington previously spoke to Entertainment Weekly about Jo's partnership with Meredith in the innovation contest. According to her, it was the perfect opportunity for the two doctors to form bonds. In the past, Jo only got to connect with the other through Alex (Justin Chambers). Even then, their relationship was tense since Meredith did not approve of her to be with her best friend. Alex did his part, but Meredith still had difficulty warming up to the other woman. Luddington said that Meredith and Jo's dynamics would definitely improve for the better.

"... You will see this Meredith-Jo relationship really developing this season, which is so exciting for me, because they were at odds with each other at many points. I was also rooting for those two to become friends, also because she means so much to Alex, too, so it's nice to have them get along, and have their own separate relationship other than through Alex. So you see Meredith and Jo working closely together and really bonding over their medical competition," Luddington said.

"Grey's Anatomy" season 14 episode 13 will air on Thursday, March 1 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.