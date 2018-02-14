Facebook/GreysAnatomy Meredith helps a fellow life-saver in the crossover episode with "Station 19."

The next episode of "Grey's Anatomy" season 14, titled "You Really Got a Hold on Me," will be a crossover with Shonda Rhimes' upcoming spin-off series, "Station 19," where Meredith helps a female firefighter in saving the life of a fire victim.

According to the episode 13 listing on The Futon Critic, Ben (Jason Winston George) and his partner Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) will bring two boys to Grey Sloan whom they rescued from a house fire. One of the boys will have Andy's hand sticking in his body to prevent a puncture wound from worsening.

In the episode 13 promo, Andy tries to explain to Levi (Jake Borelli) why she has her hand in the boy's body, and he gives her the worst advice possible. Luckily, Andy trusts her instincts better than Levi.

"You look 12, can you find a grown up?" Andy tells Levi.

Luckily, Meredith and April (Sarah Drew) arrive and they immediately tell her that taking her hand out will kill the boy in her care.

"If she moves her hand even just a little bit, he's dead," April explains.

Later on, Andy finds herself in a place of doubt and fear that she might kill the boy who she's actually trying to save. In the operating room, Meredith gives her a pep talk.

"You run into fires, you can do this," Meredith tells Andy.

"What if I miss?" A terrified Andy says back at her. Fortunately for Andy, Meredith has had her fair share of sticking her hand inside a body to save lives.

In season 2 of "Grey's Anatomy," episode 17, titled "As We Know It," Meredith stuck her hand inside a body not knowing that there was a bomb in it. She made sure that the bomb was held in place inside the man's body, to make sure that it won't detonate and blow up the entire hospital.

The next episode of "Grey's Anatomy" airs on Thursday, March 1, at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.