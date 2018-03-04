'Grey's Anatomy' Season 14 Episode 14 Spoilers: Exes Get Into Awkward Situations

Facebook/GreysAnatomy Exes get awkward in "Grey's Anatomy" season 14.

The new episode of "Grey's Anatomy" season 14 will show past lovers who work together in the hospital get into awkward and complicated situations.

On the next episode of "Grey's Anatomy" season 14, titled "Games People Play," former lovers of Grey Sloan — Owen (Kevin McKidd) and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone), and Jackson (Jesse Williams) and April (Sarah Drew) — find themselves in tricky circumstances.

In the episode 14 trailer, Amelia admits to Meredith (Grey Sloan) and Maggie (Kelly McCreary) that she misses the feeling of getting physically intimate with someone. But Meredith doesn't feel the same and claims that those urges have become her "work drive" instead.

Later on, the trailer cuts to an elevator scene packed with people but with Amelia and Owen right in the middle. It appears that the two are teasing each other about being intimate.

"You think about sex all the time?" Amelia asks Owen, to which he playfully responds, "I'm thinking about it right now."

Owen and Amelia were married but separated because they couldn't agree with having kids. Now that they've had some time apart and they miss getting intimate with someone, could they actually get back together?

Meanwhile, Jackson and April get into an awkward situation with the involvement of Maggie.

In the trailer, a patient notices that there's a vibe between Maggie and Jackson while they were attending to her. But when the patient asks Maggie if they have a "thing," she looked confused with the question.

Then the scene cuts to Maggie and Jackson answering the door for April, who tells them, "So you guys are a thing now?"

Recently, Maggie and Jackson have not been in the best of terms. Jackson tried to sit April down about her having fun with the interns because he was concerned. However, April only blew him off.

"Grey's Anatomy" season 14 airs every Thursday night at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.