Facebook/GreysAnatomy April learns a shocking truth about her faith in "Grey's Anatomy."

In episode 15 of "Grey's Anatomy" season 14, Tom (Greg Germann) surprisingly gives April (Sarah Drew) an eye-opener about her faith. Meanwhile, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) digs deep into the history between her mother and Marie Cerone (Rachel Ticotin).

On the next episode of "Grey's Anatomy" season 14, titled "Old Scars, Future Hearts," April gets a revelation about her faith from someone she least suspected, Tom.

According to the episode 15 listing on The Futon Critic, April will learn, with the help of Tom, that she has been having doubts about her faith.

It seems that April and Tom have gotten very close recently, which might have led them to the conversation of faith. Previously on "Grey's Anatomy," the two left together when Maggie (Kelly McCreary) hosted game night.

The episode 15 promo reveals that Tom and April did more than just leave together. It appears that the two did get very close, at least on a physical level.

"Can you take my robe off?" April tells Tom, who playfully responds, "Dessert for breakfast, I like it."

Meanwhile, Meredith will try to uncover more about the relationship that Marie Cerone had with her mother. In episode 14, Meredith found out from Richard (James Pickens Jr.) that Marie Cerone was actually her mother's foe.

Meredith suspects that there was a "love triangle" that happened between Ellis (Kate Burton) and Marie Cerone, which might have triggered the hostility in their relationship. But whatever it was that broke Marie Cerone and Ellis' friendship, Meredith will find out in episode 15.

Elsewhere in the episode, Jo (Camilla Luddington) will apply for fellowships in different parts of the country, which causes Alex (Justin Chambers) to get angry. Also, Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and Owen (Kevin McKidd) have started a physical relationship.

"Grey's Anatomy" season 14 airs every Thursday night at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.