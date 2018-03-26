'Grey's Anatomy' Season 14 Episode 17 Spoilers: Promo Teases Meredith's New Love Interest

Facebook/GreysAnatomy Promotional photo for "Grey's Anatomy"

Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) may have found her replacement for Nathan (Martin Henderson) in the upcoming episode of "Grey's Anatomy."

In the episode titled "One Day Like This," the synopsis reveals that Meredith will have an interesting patient. A transplant surgeon from another hospital has come to Seattle Grey to get treatment.

While this in itself is not a surprising event in the series, the way the surgeon and Meredith are flirting in the promo is. In the promotional clip for the next episode, she is all smiles when the man, who is wearing his hospital gown and is hooked into an IV, brags that he is a world-class surgeon. He tells her it is important to add that information since he is in the presence of Meredith Grey.

Meredith looks pleasantly surprised with the subtle praise, visibly preening while her patient watches her intently. For all intents and purposes, she looks a hundred percent ready to join the dating field following her painful split up with Nathan, as the New Zealander chose to leave with his first love, Owen's (Kevin McKidd) sister, Megan (Abigail Spencer).

Previously, it has been announced that Meredith would not have another love interest for the rest of the season. Series creator Shonda Rhimes told TVLine that it would be difficult to find the perfect man for Meredith. It now looks like they may have changed their mind.

"Meredith is a very complex character who had the love of her life die," Rhimes shared. "I don't know that, for her, an epic romance is exactly what she's looking for. I think it might come when she least expects it, but I don't think that's what she is looking for next. And so I kind of subscribe to the idea that a woman should be looking for something else. Mainly something for herself as opposed to basing everything on a man," she added.

Meanwhile, Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) is coming, and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) is dreading the moment the blonde and her husband will spend together.

In the previous episode, she accused Owen of being in love with his best friend. Amelia likened Teddy to a cancerous tumor that was taking over Owen's system. Owen made clear, though, that he only saw Teddy as a friend. They had a history together and he liked having her in his life.

Amelia was not so convinced, though. Although she and Owen have a no-strings-attached thing going on, she knew that she would not stand aside once Teddy started flirting with her man.

Elsewhere, Jackson (Jesse Williams) is worried about April's (Sarah Drew) well-being. He even had to cancel his dinner plans with Maggie (Kelly McCreary) when she requested that he took care of their child for the night.

Jackson and Maggie have been doing well on their hook up. Their parents, Catherine (Debbie Allen) and Richard (James Pickens Jr.), finally discovered the truth in the previous episode. Richard had no problem with Jackson dating his daughter, as long as he would not hurt her. Catherine was not so sure until Jackson asked her to trust him.

"Grey's Anatomy" season 14 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.