'Grey's Anatomy' Season 14 Episode 18 Spoilers: April Gets Between Jackson and Maggie

April (Sarah Drew) is turning out to be a big obstacle in the changing relationship between Jackson (Jesse Williams) and Maggie (Kelly McCreary) in the upcoming episode of "Grey's Anatomy."

In the episode titled "Hold Back the River," the promo shows Maggie's sour expression while watching her lover and his ex-wife interact.

Jackson has been worried about April's well-being for a while. Last time, he even canceled his dinner plans with Maggie to take care of their kid to give April time to rest. Maggie said it was okay, but she was disappointed. Their parents, Catherine (Debbie Allen) and Richard (James Pickens Jr.), just approved of their relationship, and she wanted to celebrate.

Catherine and Richard already had an idea that their children were dating even before they caught the two exiting a room. Catherine was not okay with it at first, fearing the repercussions of Jackson having another complicated relationship with a co-worker.

The scandal with April cost her too many headaches already. Her son told her, though, that it was time for her to trust him. Richard was supportive, only warning Jackson to not break his daughter's heart.

Maggie knows the drawback of dating a man like Jackson. She and April are good colleagues, but their bond has yet to be tested on a more personal level. Maggie knows Jackson has a responsibility to April and their child. This does not mean, though, that she will be okay seeing him incessantly worrying about her.

Jackson has reasons to be concerned about his ex-wife, though. In the previous episode, she broke down while treating a dying rabbi.

The man helped April accept that not everything in life will go the way she wants it to. She was upset because problems always crop up and prevent her from being happy. Although she did not specifically mention it, her failed marriage with Jackson still haunts her. Seeing him happy with another woman must be hurting her a lot. On a different note, it has been announced that Drew, as well as Jessica Capshaw, would no longer be part of the ABC series.

When the news surfaced, rumors began to claim that the reason for the two stars' exit was to give way to Pompeo's new $10 million-a-year salary. Pompeo denied this in a recent interview, reiterating that the decision was for creative reasons and had nothing to do with money.

"I'm not involved in these kinds of decisions," Pompeo said. "However, there's a few problems that you encounter doing a show for 14 seasons. One of them is the writers have a really hard time creatively thinking up new stories for all these characters. I think we have 16 regular cast members. It's always sad when we lose people — whether they want to go or they don't want to go. It doesn't make it any easier," she added.

Meanwhile, the episode will also see Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and Jo (Camilla Luddington) trying to salvage their project for the competition. They have to find the right polymers to make everything work. Jo has already given up on the project, thinking she was not good enough to partner up with Meredith. The other convinced her to give it a chance and see how the experience would help them grow as doctors.

"Grey's Anatomy" season 14 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.