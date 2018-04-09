'Grey's Anatomy' Season 14 Episode 19 Spoilers: Bailey Gets Threatened by ICE in Promo

facebook/GreysAnatomy Promo image for "Grey's Anatomy"

An ICE agent will bring bedlam to the organized chaos happening in Seattle Grace in the upcoming episode of "Grey's Anatomy."

In the episode titled "Beautiful Dreamer," the synopsis reveals that one of the interns under Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and Bailey's (Chandra Wilson) watch is being investigated by the ICE.

Apparently, the person is working in the U.S. under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA). This is the American immigration policy that allows undocumented immigrants, mostly children who arrived in the country, to receive a renewable two-year period of deferred action to prevent them from being deported. With the current changes in the Trump government, the episode is a timely take on the plan to phase out the program.

The promo shows the ICE agent informing the doctors about the situation. Both Meredith and Bailey are confused because the man does not give them the exact name of the individual being tracked down. It can be anyone from a bunch of interns they have in the hospital. This is probably to prevent them from warning the target of what is to come.

Bailey, however, seems to be unwilling to work with the ICE. In the clip, she is telling him that the intern is in surgery. The agent warns her that if she is lying, she is breaking federal law. Then, there is Meredith telling someone that running away is not an option.

Meanwhile, Alex (Justin Chambers) is worried about his patient Kimmie, who wants to spend her final days at home instead of the hospital. In the previous episode, Alex wanted to use the risky ultrasound procedure to cure her illness after the success of Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and Koracick's (Greg Germann) operation with their own patient.

Koracick, however, said he could not put Kimmie's life in danger since the process has not been perfected yet. He and Amelia saw the hazards that happened in the other patient and were not prepared to take the risk again. Alex flew into a rage but calmed down after realizing that Koracick was right.

Elsewhere, April (Sarah Drew) bounced back from her meltdown in the last episode when her rabbi patient died. She realized how difficult it was for people who love her to see her like that. She said sorry to Jackson (Jesse Williams) for hating him when their marriage failed. April said she was angry that Jackson made her question her faith in God. Then, she apologized to Maggie (Kelly McCreary), too. What April did not know was how her revelation that she and Jackson hooked up shocked Maggie. He has yet to speak about what happened to his current girlfriend.

Maggie could not help but be jealousy over April's hold on Jackson. Although their relationship is relatively new, she is full of hope that things will work out for them. Maggie has not prepared herself for April's influence on her ex-husband, as Jackson constantly worried about the doctor, especially when she seemed to be overworking herself. It did not help that they have a child to take care of together.

"Grey's Anatomy" season 14 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.