'Grey's Anatomy' Season 14 Episode 8 Spoilers: Hacker Attacks Grey Sloan; Owen and Amelia to Reunite?

Facebook/GreysAnatomy Could Amelia and Owen get back together?

Grey Sloan will be paralyzed by a cyber attack in episode 8, putting its patients in jeopardy. Meanwhile, could Owen (Kevin McKidd) and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) have a chance in reuniting?

On the next episode of "Grey's Anatomy" season 14, titled "Out of Nowhere," a hacker will infiltrate Grey Sloan's systems and will put the doctors on their toes to keep their patients alive.

According to the episode 8 listing on The Futon Critic, all monitors, phones, labs, and online patient files will be inaccessible. Bailey (Chandra Wilson), as chief surgeon, will try to keep the peace. However, the situation will become unmanageable, and the doctors of Grey Sloan will have to think out of the box to get by.

As seen in the episode 8 promo, Meredith is desperately trying to revive a patient amid the hospital shut down.

Meanwhile, there could be one more chance for Owen and Amelia to patch up their marriage.

Although the two have recently called it quits on staying together, the actor who plays Owen believes that their break up could be the key for them to have a better chance in marriage.

In an interview with TVLine, McKidd said, "I've got a weird feeling that them breaking up has given them the best shot at a future."

However, Scorsone sees a different outcome if ever Owen and Amelia do fix their relationship.

"A friends-with-benefits situation — I could see that. I mean, he's not bad-looking!" Scorsone teased with a laugh.

But for now, McKidd admits that his character is just breaking through his ideals, especially the one of becoming a father to be happy and that he doesn't really know what to do next.

"He doesn't really know where his life is headed," McKidd revealed.

The winter finale of "Grey's Anatomy" season 14 airs on Thursday, Nov. 16, at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.