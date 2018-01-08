'Grey's Anatomy' Season 14 Episode 9 Spoilers: Jackson and Maggie to Have a Serious Talk

Facebook/GreysAnatomy Promotional image for 'Grey's Anatomy'

Jackson (Jesse Williams) and Maggie (Kelly McCreary) will take some time to talk about what they have in the upcoming episode of "Grey's Anatomy."

In the episode titled "Four Seasons in One Day," the promo photos show the two doctors standing close together. Many fans cannot help but think that they are flirting with each other. The smiles on their faces certainly seem to confirm this. Jackson and Maggie's relationship started to take a turn during the midseason finale when they spent a lot of time together. Since their parents are married, the change surprised many viewers. Although they have been around each other for so long, they never seemed to show any kind of attraction to one another.

James Pickens Jr., who plays Richard, Maggie's dad, previously talked about the pair's change of dynamics. According to him, it was wrong to call the potential relationship as incestuous, since Jackson and Maggie are technically not related by blood. While the situation may be unappealing for some, Pickens hinted that there was a lot of material going on in that specific storyline.

"I don't want to divulge [too much] but I think she's setting it up to make a real hard left turn with this thing here," Pickens teased. "Fans have to keep remembering that. They're not blood-related, so there's nothing incestuous about it. It's just that the dynamic is funny. It's almost like double jeopardy or something."

Meanwhile, the episode will also see Jo (Camille Luddington) finally facing off with her abusive husband. Last episode, Paul's (Mathew Morrison) appearance shocked many viewers. Jo was not expecting him to trace her in the Seattle Grace Hospital. Many are expecting her to run away after seeing him and never looking back. The promo photos, however, reveal that Jo is quite calm while talking to Paul. At some point, they even share laughs with the other doctors.

"Grey's Anatomy" season 14 will return on Thursday, Jan. 18, at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.