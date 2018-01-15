'Grey's Anatomy' Season 14 Episode 9 Spoilers: Jo Breaks Silence on Marital Dispute with Paul

Facebook/GreysAnatomy Promo image for 'Grey's Anatomy' season 14

Jo (Camilla Luddington) is finally ready to take on her abusive husband Paul Stadler (guest star Matthew Morrison) in the upcoming episode of "Grey's Anatomy."

Fans of the series should take note that the title of the midseason premiere has changed. Executive producer Krista Vernoff explained the alteration on her Twitter account, crediting actor Giacomo Gianniotti, who plays DeLuca, for the idea. Instead of "Four Seasons in One Day," the episode will now be tagged as "1-800-799-7233." The more discerning of viewers are quick to note that this is the number for the National Domestic Violence Hotline. Based on the speculations, the episode will likely see Jo blowing the whistle on her husband and revealing what a monster he is to her colleagues.

For years, Jo has kept her marital problems a secret. She transferred to Seattle Grace Hospital using a fake name so that Paul would not be able to trace her. According to Jo, he was violent and vile and did nothing but hurt her while they were together. During the last finale, Jo faced her worst nightmare when she saw Paul at the hospital. Finally, he managed to locate her. Jo's expression in the promo photos hints of the internal screaming she is doing while looking at her abuser's face. While her first option is to run and never look back, Jo knows that she needs to stand up for herself and tackle the problem head-on if she wants another chance at life.

Meanwhile, the episode will also see Jackson (Jesse Williams) and Maggie (Kelly McCreary) taking some time off to talk about their relationship. Since the two have acknowledged that might be attracted to each other, they have been steadily working on their dynamics. Although there are fans who are understandably wary of seeing the pair in a romantic relationship, since their parents are married, it is important to note that they are blood related. It has been teased that Jesse and Maggie's connection will only deepen in the upcoming episodes.

"Grey's Anatomy" season 14 will return on Thursday, Jan. 18, at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.