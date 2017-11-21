'Grey's Anatomy' Season 14 Episode 9 Spoilers: Jo Decides Whether to Save Herself or Alex

Facebook/GreysAnatomy Promo image for "Grey's Anatomy" season 14.

Jo Wilson's (Camille Luddington) abusive husband, Paul Stadler (Mathew Morrison), is back in the upcoming episode of "Grey's Anatomy."

Fans of the series will have to wait until January to see what will happen to Jo now that her husband is back in the picture. The promo released does not offer much on that cliffhanger when she saw Paul waiting for her at the hospital.

When Jo came face to face with her husband, she could not seem to move after seeing the embodiment of her worst nightmare standing in front of her. It has been revealed that she has been running away from him for a long time, even going as far as changing her name so he would not be able to find her.

Co-showrunner Krista Vernoff has talked about Paul's return, stating that this would give the show the opportunity to tackle the sensitive issue on domestic violence. When Jo was still living with her husband, she said that he hurt her physically and emotionally. This pushed her to escape and never look back.

"Matthew is coming back as Dr. Paul Stadler and we are facing the issue of domestic violence head-on," Vernoff said. "I've talked a lot about how this season [we're refocusing the show on] fun and joy and laughter, and my commitment has been to make sure there's laughter in every episode — even the ones where the stories that we're telling are quite painful and quite dark. And my hope is that women will come out of this story feeling empowered. I'm really proud of this story. I'm really proud of the work that we're doing."

The upcoming episode is also expected to see if Jo will consider Alex's (Justin Chambers) safety more than her own. Because of the hospital hack, the records of all the patients were compromised. Alex was supposed to administer a drug to his young patient, not knowing that it could end up killing him. Jo was on the way to warn Alex about it when she met Paul. If she chooses to prioritize Alex's predicament, she will lose her chance to get away from her husband.

"Grey's Anatomy" season 14 will return on Thursday, Jan. 18, at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.