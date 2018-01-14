'Grey's Anatomy' Season 14 Episode 9 Spoilers: Title Changes to Address an Important Social Issue

Facebook/GreysAnatomy "Grey's Anatomy" season 14 returns with addressing the topical issue of domestic violence.

The returning episode of "Grey's Anatomy" season 14 had a sudden change in title to talk about a very topical issue, with Jo (Camilla Luddington) and her abusive husband, Paul (Matthew Morrison), right in the middle of it.

"Grey's Anatomy" season 14 returns with episode 9, which recently had a change in title. Originally, it was titled "Four Season in One Day," but now the episode goes by "1-800-799-7233," TVLine reports. The hotline is actually the number for the National Domestic Violence help line.

Executive producer Krista Vernoff confirmed the change in title, and even credited the person who actually gave the idea to use the domestic violence help line. In a Twitter post, Vernoff thanked Giacomo Gianniotti — who plays Andrew DeLuca on the show — for his "brilliant idea."

The domestic violence help line is connected to episode 9 because of how the hour will revolve around Jo confronting her abusive husband in Grey Sloan. In the episode 9 promo, Jo is on her way to Alex (Justin Chambers) to deliver critical information about his patient when Paul appears, catching her off guard.

Jo will come to Alex and Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) for help, and they'll make sure that Paul won't have the chance to put his hand on her again.

"She is not going to be alone with him," Meredith firmly says to Alex.

However, it appears that Paul will have his way with some of the doctors on Grey Sloan. Kevin McKidd — who portrays Owen — offered details about how Paul will influence some characters, Entertainment Weekly reports.

"Paul is a kind of like a conman and he has incredible skills of persuasion, so there are twists and turns along that road where people start going, 'Wait, his version of things seem kind of plausible,'" McKidd revealed.

McKidd added that this storyline of Jo and her abusive husband will be covered into the next two episodes that "get to a very dark and intense place," but it all ends in "a beautiful and redemptive way."

"Grey's Anatomy" season 14 returns on Thursday, Jan. 18, at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.