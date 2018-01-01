'Grey's Anatomy' Season 14 Episode 9 Spoilers: Will Jo Give Paul Another Chance?

Facebook/GreysAnatomy Promotional image for 'Grey's Anatomy'

Jo (Camille Luddington) may be considering giving her abusive husband another chance in the upcoming second half of the current season of "Grey's Anatomy."

In the episode titled "Four Seasons in One Day," the synopsis hints that Jo and Paul (Mathew Morrison) will have a long talk about their situation. Viewers are aware that she has been running away from him for a long time. Paul is a vicious man who hurts Jo physically and emotionally. To get away from him, she changed her name and started a new life where she thought he would never find her.

Jo was horrified when she saw her husband smiling at her during the midseason finale. Paul had a creepy grin on his face, suggesting of all the bad things he would do to Jo now that he has found her. The new promo photo released, however, shows Paul's placating face. There is no hint of cockiness in him while he is listening to Jo talk. After years of abuse, many fans are worried that she will end up forgiving him and giving their marriage another chance.

Jo and Paul's storyline is expected to be one of the focus in season 14B. Co-showrunner Krista Vernoff hinted that this plot would tackle domestic abuse in detail. Still, she assured that it would not always be dark and dreary. At the end of the arc, the EP assured that women like Jo would be in a better place.

"I've talked a lot about how this season [we're refocusing the show on] fun and joy and laughter, and my commitment has been to make sure there's laughter in every episode — even the ones where the stories that we're telling are quite painful and quite dark. And my hope is that women will come out of this story feeling empowered. I'm really proud of this story. I'm really proud of the work that we're doing," Vernoff said.

"Grey's Anatomy" season 14 will return on Thursday, Jan. 18, at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.