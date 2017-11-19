'Grey's Anatomy' Season 14 Spoilers: Jo, DeLuca, and Arizona's Arcs Continue in Second Half

Facebook/GreysAnatomy Executive producer Krista Vernoff spills on the show's storyline.

When "Grey's Anatomy" season 14 returns from winter break, Jo (Camilla Luddington), DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti), and Arizona's (Jessica Capshaw) lives could be at the center of the show.

The midseason finale of "Grey's Anatomy" season 14, titled "Out of Nowhere," ended with Grey Sloan trying to manage its patients with a hacked computer system, leaving the doctors on edge in keeping them alive.

With no details yet of what will happen in the next episode, fans can expect the arcs of Jo, Arizona, and DeLuca to be in focus when "Grey's Anatomy" returns.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, executive producer Krista Vernoff spilled what are the stories that she's looking forward to telling in the Shondaland series.

"One that's coming up is Jo's (Camilla Luddington) domestic violence storyline," Vernoff confirmed.

In the last moments of episode 8, Jo was stopped in her tracks by the appearance of her abusive husband, Paul (Matthew Morrison).

"Hey, Brooke. Oh, wait, it's Jo now, right?" Paul says to Jo.

This isn't the first time Paul has reappeared in Jo's life, only it was someone close to her who crosses paths with him. Alex (Justin Chambers) met Paul, or reputably known as Dr. Paul Stadler in the medical world, while attending the same conference he was invited to.

Vernoff also shared that Gianniotti offered up his Italian roots as something that could lead to a story about his character on the show.

"He felt like there was a lot that he could bring that hadn't yet been explored and Italian was one example of it," Vernoff explained.

Another storyline that Vernoff believes is important to tell is the one of Arizona being a mother to a kid who isn't biologically hers.

"The fact that just because Arizona isn't the biological mother doesn't mean she's not an equal parent," said Vernoff.

Aside from the big ones, the Vernoff also revealed that real doctors and nurses have come up to the cast of "Grey's Anatomy" to share their true-to-life experiences in the hospital, which could be used in the upcoming episodes of the show.

"Grey's Anatomy" season 14 returns on Thursday, Jan. 18 on ABC.