'Grey's Anatomy' Season 14 Spoilers: Jo's Ex Returns

The reconciliation between Jo (Camilla Luddington) and Alex (Justin Chambers) might be in danger when someone from her past returns to haunt her in the midseason premiere of "Grey's Anatomy" season 14.

According to the synopsis for the episode titled "Four Seasons in One Day," Jo will finally have the courage to face her abusive ex-husband Paul Stadler, portrayed by "Glee" star Matthew Morrison.

The trailer for the episode showed that Jo appeared startled when she saw Paul arrive at the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital out of nowhere. Good thing Arizona (Jessica Capshaw) saw them having a conversation at the hallway, since Jo seemed to be uncomfortable talking to her estranged husband.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Krista Vernoff said that Jo will get a lot of support from her colleagues and friends as she musters the strength in facing the person who terrified her in the past.

"It is dramatic, and it is emotional, and it is frightening, and it is the Shondaland roller coaster, and I'm really proud of it. At this time, in this world, I think it's a story that needed telling," Vernoff stated.

The upcoming episode will also feature "One Tree Hill" alum Bethany Joy Lenz, who will join the show as a guest character named Jenny. However, The Hollywood Reporter mentioned that the details about the character remain under wraps.

On the other hand, Vernoff also told EW that she believes that Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) will have a romantic relationship in the future. "I believe that romance and love are always a possibility, especially after we've lost the loves of our life. We have to evolve out of our immediate grief. I believe that immediate grief takes more than a couple of years. I don't want to ever short-shrift the people who have gone through the death of a spouse and say you just move on, or you just move on with the first person," she also said.

The midseason premiere of "Grey's Anatomy" season 14 will air on ABC on Thursday, Jan. 18, at 8 p.m. EDT.