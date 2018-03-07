(Photo: Facebook/GreysAnatomy) Promo image for "Grey's Anatomy"

Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) will have her hands full in episode 15 of "Grey's Anatomy" season 14.

According to the synopsis for the episode titled "Old Scars, Future Hearts," Meredith will try to do everything to find out more about the history of Marie Cerone (Rachel Ticotin) with her late mother Ellis (Kate Burton). This means that on top of the usual hospital drama, Meredith will have to do some investigation of her own.

Also, the episode synopsis revealed that Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) is applying for fellowships in different hospitals around the country. However, the idea will surprise Alex Karev (Justin Chambers). April Kepner (Sarah Drew) will also get help from Tom Koracick so she can acknowledge her current faith crisis.

The episode will air on ABC next Thursday, March 15, at 8 p.m. EST.

Meanwhile, the promo trailer for the upcoming episode titled "Games People Play" showed an awkward encounter between April, her ex-husband Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) and Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary).

The last clip of the trailer revealed that Maggie will open Jackson's door just when April arrived to knock. This will lead Jackson's ex to ask them the question, "So you guys are a thing now?"

Jackson and April are not in good terms at the moment, especially since Jackson will warn his ex-wife about having personal relations with the hospital's new interns. This made April irritated.

April will not be the only one to ask Jackson and Maggie about the status of their relationship. The trailer also showed that a patient will notice that there is a tension between the colleagues while they are treating her. The patient will ask Maggie if the two of them have a "thing," but Maggie will just give her a look of confusion.

The episode will air this week as part of ABC's "Thank God It's Thursday" block.