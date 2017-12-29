Facebook/GreysAnatomy Promotional image for 'Grey's Anatomy'

One of the latest updates reported for the future of "Grey's Anatomy" season 14 suggests that the show producers are currently looking to cast a female actor as Meredith Grey's (Ellen Pompeo) new lover.

With still a few weeks left before "Grey's Anatomy" returns after its winter finale, a recent report claims that fans could be seeing Meredith falling in love with a woman.

Several weeks ago, there was a report from TVLine that "Grey's Anatomy" producers were already looking for a male actor in his mid-40s to possibly play the role of Meredith's new lover. However, the news outlet updated that scoop and said the show could be introducing a woman as the doctor's romantic partner instead.

That information also came up recently during a regular round of TVLine's "Ask Ausiello" where reporter Michael Ausiello answered questions from fans of various TV shows.

When a fan asked for an update on "Grey's Anatomy's" casting, Ausiello said: "Twist — he is now a she! Although producers were initially looking for a fortysomething actor to play the role of the new foreign doctor, I hear the character's gender has since been changed to female. Which probably means Mer's dance card is once again empty. Unless... you thinking what I'm thinking?"

Fans will recall that in the show, Meredith went through a heartbreak when former lover Nathan Riggs (Martin Henderson) got back with his long-lost fiancée, Megan Hunt (Abigail Spencer).

However, some reports did not agree with TVLine's tip that a new female doctor was coming and would sweep Meredith off her feet. They suggested that it was "unlikely" for her to be in love with a woman.

On the other hand, there were also reports that argued the show "Grey's Anatomy" had always been open to introducing same-sex relationships over the years, and it would not be surprising to see the same plot happening to its lead character.

"Grey's Anatomy" season 14 returns on Thursday, Jan. 18, at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.