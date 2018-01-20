'Grey's Anatomy' Season 14 Spoilers: What's Next After That Paul Bombshell

(Photo: ABC) A still from "Grey's Anatomy" season 14.

"Grey's Anatomy" season 14 recently dropped quite the bombshell that even the cast members involved were shocked.

Paul (Matthew Morrison) became a victim of hit and run by the end of the shocker-filled installment "1800-799-2233," and it was hinted Jo (Camilla Luddington) and Alex (Justin Chambers) may have something to do with it.

In an interview with TVLine, Luddington admitted even though she thought she has seen it all in "Grey's Anatomy," she was still "surprised" especially with the possibility that her character might be behind it:

When I was told that's how the episode ended, I asked, "Did Alex and Jo do it?" I can't tell you their response, because that will be in the next episode. But I was shocked! I know I should be used to all of the show's twists by now, but even I was surprised by that one!

Luddington said that the people responsible for the hit and run will be revealed in next week's episode of "Grey's Anatomy" season 14.

The actress speculates that if Jo did it, it might be because she became so desperate after "how much Paul gaslights her through the whole episode and that it was the "only way she could protect herself."

I know that that's not what Jo would ever intend to do, but this is "Grey's Anatomy" — anything can happen! Characters can do things that, even as the actor playing them, you find completely surprising.

She reiterated that if Jo is the person behind it, she might have done it out of self-defense:

So I wondered at the end [of this episode] what happened when Jo and Alex left the hospital. Did Paul do something to her? Did he get so physical with her that she had to take action?

As "Grey's Anatomy" season 14 provides a conclusion to this story starting with the episode "Personal Jesus" airing Jan. 25, Luddington says that the next episode "has a lot of twists and turns" with many "really unexpected" moments.