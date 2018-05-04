'Grey's Anatomy' Season 14 Updates: Ellen Pompeo Believes End Is Near for Meredith Grey

Facebook/GreysAnatomy Promo photo for 'Grey's Anatomy' season 14

Ellen Pompeo hinted that the end of "Grey's Anatomy" is right around the corner.

In November 2017, showrunner Shonda Rhimes admitted in an interview with E! News that she made a pact with the lead star of her long-running medical drama that it will exist as long as Pompeo wanted to portray the role of Meredith Grey in the series.

But in a new interview with Us Weekly, Pompeo revealed that she and Rhimes are on the verge of deciding how to wrap up the show.

"I think that one of the biggest lessons that this show has taught me and being on this show for so long has taught me, is that relationships do change. And they do grow. They take work. Like any marriage, friendship. You gotta put in the work. You have to accept other people's flaws, and accept your own flaws and try to change and be a better person," the actress said. "But I think everything is worth the time and effort. And things get better," Pompeo added.

The actress also mentioned that she wanted to be more present in the lives of her children as they grow older, which could be why she wanted to end her stint in the medical drama. She also said that she already has an idea about how the story of the medical drama will conclude but refused to share it at the moment.

She also told Entertainment Tonight in a separate interview that they are still focusing on the season 15, and they want to take things one at a time.

"The show's a tremendous money maker, let's be honest. It makes a fortune for everybody and everyone wants to keep it going," the actress said. "Now, it's sort of fun. We're in a contest with ourselves. How long can we keep this going and still have this level of quality," she further stated.

Meanwhile, the season 14 of "Grey's Anatomy" is almost drawing to a close. It means that wedding bells will soon be heard at the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

A report from Entertainment Weekly confirmed that Jo (Camilla Luddington) and Alex (Justin Chambers) will finally tie the knot at the end of the season.

Luddington shared her excitement for the upcoming nuptials of the couple but admitted that there will be some hiccups along the way.

The couple started dating in season 9, but they went through a lot of challenges before they finally decided to get married. They particularly went through a major difficulty when Jo declined Alex's wedding proposal because she was afraid that he would find out that her real name is Brooke Stadler and that she was still a married woman.

But when Jo's abusive husband Paul (Matthew Morrison) died this season, she became finally free to marry Alex.

However, based on the exclusive photo that was posted by EW, their supposed romantic wedding will be disrupted by another disaster as the bride and groom looked extra worried as they stare at an unknown subject together with Alex's best friend Meredith.

The finale of "Grey's Anatomy" season 14 will air on Thursday, May 17, at 8 p.m. EDT.