'Grey's Anatomy' Season 14B Spoilers: Drama Ahead for Jackson and Maggie

"Grey's Anatomy" season 14 is currently on a break, but fans can expect more drama in store for possible new couple Jackson (Jesse Williams) and Maggie (Kelly McCreary) when the series returns next year.

As fans know, Jackson and Maggie are now stepsiblings, but there may be something more between the pair. The idea of stepsiblings getting together is certainly taboo, and the potential couple may have to deal with disapproval coming from Maggie's father Richard (James Pickens Jr.).

"I don't want to divulge [too much], but I think she's setting it up to make a real hard left turn with this thing here," Pickens revealed to TVLine recently. The actor also defended the pairing of Jackson and Maggie, reminding fans that they are not really related by blood.

But, Richard will not be the only one trying to cope with the idea. Maggie will also have trouble with it.

"It's a lot for her to digest," McCreary explained. "She and Jackson just met, really. They're still getting to know each other."

The season 14 fall finale, titled "Out of Nowhere," ended with a cliffhanger. Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital found itself the victim of a cyber attack when the computer system was hacked. The hacker demanded $20 million in exchange for the patients' records.

The doctors at Grey Sloan were forced to treat their patients without the help of technology. Richard stepped up and taught some of the younger doctors how to work without the advancements of today's modern age.

The FBI were there to investigate and, hopefully, get to the bottom of the cyber attack. However, they were working too slow. Miranda (Chandra Wilson) decided to call the anonymous donor to get the ransom for the hackers, but the donor was too busy to pick up.

In the end, Jo (Camilla Luddington) was shocked to see her estranged husband Paul (Matthew Morrison) at the hospital, his intentions unknown.

"Grey's Anatomy" season 14 resumes Jan. 18 on ABC.