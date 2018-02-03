'Grey's Anatomy' Spin-off 'Station 19' Trailer Fires Up The TV Screen

Facebook/Station19ABC Andy Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz) encounters Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) in 'Station 19.'

The scorching hot world premiere of "Grey's Anatomy" spin-off "Station 19" has been finally released.

The trailer introduced the characters who will be part of the action-packed drama that will evolve on the firefighters of the Seattle Fire Department whose station is located just three blocks from Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. It includes Ben Warren (Jason George), the husband of Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) who decided to leave his job as a surgical resident to become a rookie firefighter.

Ben will be working with a lot of interesting people in the station, including Firefighter Andy Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz), the daughter of Station 19's captain Pruitt Herrera (Miguel Sandoval). The trailer revealed that Andy will have to step up and lead the station after her father suffers from a serious medical condition that will require him to be admitted at Grey's.

The trailer also teased an interaction between Andy and Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), when the doctor allowed the firefighter to express her worries about her father's health in one of the hospital's stock rooms so she can cry privately. Then she told her "Okay, that's enough. Now put your game face on."

The spin-off's creator Stacy McKee, who used to write the scripts for the parent series, explained how "Station 19" will be different from the long-running medical drama during the panel at the 2018 Winter TCA Press Tour.

According to McKee, the show will be similar to "Grey's Anatomy," but different at the same time. She said that both shows have the same intensity and tone, and they will also have the same humor and passion. "But there's also an added element to this show that a hospital setting doesn't allow which is that most of our characters are on site and in the middle of action sequences, so there's a certain level of adrenaline and energy that comes with that that you don't necessarily find in the same way at Grey's. You find it in different ways. So, to me, it's very similar in tone and spirit, but also a little bit different as well," she also stated as reported by E! News.

Other characters include firefighters Jack Gibson (Grey Damon), Vic Hughes (Barrett Doss), Ryan Tanner (Alberto Frezza), Travis Montgomery (Jay Hayden), Dean Miller (Okieriete Onaodowan), and Maya Bishop (Danielle Savre). But since the station is very near the hospital, it can be expected that some of the doctors from the parent series will also drop by the show once in a while.

ABC will air the special two-hour premiere episode of "Station 19" on Thursday, March 22, at 9 p.m. EDT.