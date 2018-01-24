'Grey's Anatomy' Spinoff News: Jason George Talks About Upcoming ABC Firefighter Drama

(Photo: Facebook/GreysAnatomy) Promotional photo for "Grey's Anatomy."

Jason George recently talked about the similarities between "Grey's Anatomy" and its upcoming spinoff.

George will soon be ditching his scrubs to join a group of firefighters in a new ABC series. While the upcoming program is focused on a different set of characters, it will still have some types of humor fans have come to love on the original show.

"Just like Grey's, this new show will give you instances that make you laugh until you realize that, 'oh my goodness, there's real danger there,' as well as giving you things that are well out of the box," George told TV Guide.

The actor also pointed out that the drama will not just revolve around the danger involved in being a firefighter. It will also focus on the firefighters from the action in the field to their headquarters where they will be spending a lot of time together.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, George explained why the new setting works perfectly for his adrenaline-junkie character. "It's got him in trouble in the OR," George said of his character's personality. "Now if he goes and becomes a firefighter, he's using his medical skills on people at the scene of the accident, and the adrenaline is a good thing now."

As previously announced, the "Grey's Anatomy" spinoff will center around firefighters. The series will also be set in Seattle and will explore plenty of drama surrounding the main characters. In true Shonda Rhimes fashion, the show will follow the ups and downs experienced by the recruits up through the ranks.

This is not the first spinoff for "Grey's Anatomy." Back in 2007, ABC released "Private Practice" starring Kate Walsh, who played Dr. Addison Montgomery. The series lasted for six seasons and wrapped up in January 2013.

The still-untitled "Grey's Anatomy" spinoff premieres Thursday, March 22, at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.