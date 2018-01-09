'Grey's Anatomy' Spinoff News, Update: Show and Parent Series Could Have Crossovers Aplenty

(Photo: ABC) A still from the untitled "Grey's Anatomy" spinoff.

The firefighter "Grey's Anatomy" spinoff might feature more familiar faces as it goes.

Executive producer Stacy McKee teased at the Television Critics Association winter press tour that it will not be a stretch to have the shows cross over:

We exist in the same universe. The show is "Grey's Anatomy" adjacent.

This can be taken quite literally since the setting of the spinoff, Fire Station 19, is just only three blocks away from Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

The world takes place in Seattle the same place that "Grey's" does, so there's a lot of potential for cross-pollination. We hope that comes to fruition.

The close proximity between the settings of both shows also meant that Ben (Jason George), who will be moving from "Grey's Anatomy" to the spinoff, there was no sendoff needed. The actor explained of the transition:

There's this emotional moment of saying goodbye to people and giving hugs, then also I realized I'll be back in about two months, so I'm not leaving home entirely.

While it will definitely be an easy task for a crossover between "Grey's Anatomy" and the firefighter spinoff — main character Ben is bound to interact with his wife, Grey Sloane Memorial Chief of Surgery Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) anyway — to make sense, making it happen is another story.

It all depends [on the logistics]. The great thing about it is that we exist in the same universe so there's definitely great potential to have people or things work their way in and we are excited about all of those possibilities.

The "Grey's Anatomy" spinoff already has a premiere date, which is March 22, but it does not have an official title yet. One that fans would not expect the show to be called is "Seattle Fire," which is a direct call back to the NBC firefighter drama "Chicago Fire."