Jason George moves from "Grey's Anatomy" to the firefighter spinoff series airing in January 2018.

The upcoming "Grey's Anatomy" spinoff will be very different from its parent series because of the added risk the characters go through.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Stacy McKee said that what sets the shows apart is the firefighter-centered spinoff will see the characters "aren't just saving lives, they're also putting their own lives at risk in the process."

The very nature of their jobs will put these characters out into the streets, on location, immersed in their patients' lives in a way that's a lot more visceral and a little bit more messy. It isn't the perfectly draped body in an OR. They're responding to a patient on-sight, the scene of an accident, their homes, it's just a different energy. There's no safety net there.

McKee also said that the spinoff is not all that different from "Grey's Anatomy" in the sense that it will also be packed with "so much heart and humor, and sexy time — all of that, plus this great shot of adrenaline."

Jason George, who will reprise his role as Ben from the original series, teases that there will indeed be a lot of familiar elements in the firefighter spinoff.

You're going to feel some kind of way, clutch the pearls, get misty, drop a few tears every once and a while. That will feel very familiar... There's so much that's familiar to "Grey's" fans, but when Ben is in the OR, he needs his team and friends that are his extended family to back him up so he can save this person's life, but out in the field as a firefighter, he needs his team to save his life or he needs to be there to save their lives. They're backing each other up as well as saving other people's lives. You screw up, you don't lose somebody that you met an hour ago, you screw up, you lose your best friend, your brother, your sister, and that's an extra level that hasn't been introduced in the "Grey's" universe yet.

McKee teases that the characters in the "Grey's Anatomy" will be unique in different ways. She teased "all ethnicities, all different sexualities" in the firefighting team of seven (three of them women).

The spinoff will be introduced in the second half of "Grey's Anatomy" season 14 with the appearance of the "pretty fantastic, badass firefighter" Andy Herrera played by Jaina Lee Ortiz. In the new show, she will serve as the "real emotional anchor for the show."