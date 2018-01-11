Grey's Anatomy Spinoff Updates: Producers Not Worried About The Show's Name

ABC Promo image for Grey's Anatomy spinoff

The premiere of the upcoming "Grey's Anatomy" spin-off is just a couple of months away, but the TV series has yet to find a name.

While viewers could be interested to find out what the new show will be called, ABC president Channing Dungey confessed during the Television Critics Association panel that they are struggling to come up with an appropriate title for the show.

"The truth of the matter is coming up with a title is one of the most challenging things we do," Dungey stated in the report from Brit + Co. "We've gone through a number of different options and ideas. We want to make sure what we stick on it is the perfect piece."

Reports also mentioned that NBC's existing firefighter drama "Chicago Fire" also made the task of coming up with the right title for the spin-off more challenging, since they just cannot call the new show "Seattle Fire."

On the other hand, the spin-off's showrunner Stacy McKee told Los Angeles Times that she has mixed reactions over the viewers' interest in the show's title. According to McKee, she was surprised over the fascination for the show's name. But she was also happy about it since it means that a lot of people are looking forward to the show.

She also claimed that she is not worried that they still have not decided on the show's name at this point. "I have a bulletin board in my office with dozens and dozens and dozens of Post-it notes with names on them. I know that the right title will be there and we're not going to air it without the title," the showrunner also said in the interview.

This is the second "Grey's Anatomy" spin-off after Shondaland came up with "Private Practice" from 2007 to 2013.

ABC is slated to air the firefighter drama on March 22.