Grey's Anatomy Spinoff Updates: Series Title Finally Revealed

Facebook/Station19ABC Promo image for 'Grey's Anatomy' spinoff titled 'Station 19'

After months of speculation, ABC finally settled on a title for the upcoming "Grey's Anatomy" spinoff.

The cast and producers of the soon-to-be released firefighter drama took to Twitter to drop the title of the highly-anticipated firefighter drama series.

One of the first people to confirm the title was actress Jaina Lee Ortiz, who posted a video of the rest of the cast aboard a fire truck as they celebrate the announcement of the show's name, which will be called "Station 19."

The delay in finalizing the title was initially explained by ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey during the Television Critics Association winter press tour in early January, saying that "coming up with a title is one of the most challenging things we do." He also mentioned that the network executives were not able to come up with the best title for "Grey's Anatomy" until the long-running medical drama premiered in 2005.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the 10-episode spinoff will center on the events that will happen in Seattle, where professional and personal lives of the firefighters from Station 19 will be exposed.

Aside from Ortiz who will portray the lead female character named Andy Herrera, the series will also star Jason George who will bring his "Grey's Anatomy" character Dr. Ben Warren in the firehouse. They will be joined by Jay Hayden, Okieriete Onaodowan, Barrett Doss, Danielle Savre, Alberto Frezza, Grey Damon, and Miguel Sandoval.

George spoke with E! News' Daily Pop to talk about moving from the comforts of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital to the Station 19 firehouse. According to the actor, he does not feel nervous despite the big move.

"No I'm not nervous because it's in the Grey's universe, it's Grey's adjacent so it has all the things about it that I love about Grey's but it's also got...I'm an action junkie, my character's an action junkie and so it's got all this action in it that I'm excited about," the actor stated.