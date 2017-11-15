'Grey's Anatomy' Spoilers: Cyber Attack Plagues Hospital; Power Supply and Computer Network Shut Down

Facebook/GreysAnatomy Promo image for "Grey's Anatomy" season 14.

Fans will find the power supply and computer servers remotely cut off at the Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital due to a cyber attack on "Grey's Anatomy" season 14's eighth episode and winter finale titled "Out of Nowhere."

Like a scene out of real life, spoilers for the upcoming episode hint at the looming dilemma of possibly losing important medical records and more as hackers make their way into the fictional hospital's computer system.

Apart from the computer monitors suddenly blinking and shutting down, a brief video teaser showed the hacking incident's effects on the medical facility as Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) scrambled to revive a patient.

Doctors were seen being highly puzzled by what was going on as they tried to remain focused on saving the lives of their patients. Flatline sounds were also heard in some of the rooms as the entire Seattle hospital's power supply shut down as well.

As the situation worsened, agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation were seen entering the premises. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) then warned authorities that the hospital staff did not want the ruckus to cause panic to their patients.

Just as Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) mentioned that the hospital was "in chaos," the trailer showed a number of characters in shock as the power supply went down even before the authorities were able to neutralize the computer system hacking.

The official synopsis for "Out of Nowhere" also hinted that fans will see their favorite characters being extra creative and resourceful in finding ways to continuously provide treatment amid the hacking incident.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with TV Line, co-showrunner Krista Vernoff admitted that when writer and producer William Harper pitched the hospital hacking plot for their winter finale, she had doubts that the storyline would be enough.

"When Bill pitched me the hacking [story] I said, 'Don't we usually do some great big giant storm or something?'" Vernoff told TV Line. "And he said, 'This is a great big giant storm. When people hack hospitals it is a life and death storm.' It's incredible what he's done. It's completely different tonally from last week's [nostalgia-soaked 300th episode]."

"Out of Nowhere" will air on Thursday, Nov. 16, at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.